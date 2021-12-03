DEAR ANNIE: Testy about takeout

I absolutely loved spending time with them, but I was 23 and had never been a father before. I made many, many mistakes and also developed a dependency on opiates that made me not such a good person at times.

Eventually, the children's father came back into his son's life but said he wanted nothing to do with my wife's daughter as he wasn't her real father. I was thrilled to be her father. I often thought of walking her down the aisle, being a grandpa to her children should she have any, etc.

As she got older, our relationship became strained. She developed new personality traits, and I struggled with addiction and didn't make her feel good about herself most of the time. I thought I was doing the right thing back then.

Eventually, I got sober, and she moved out and became a mother to an amazing little boy. Part of my recovery process is making amends to people I have hurt. I love her more than I can put into words, and her son is absolutely crazy about me and calls me "Grandpa." I have told her many times how sorry I am, how wrong I was and how proud I am of her for what she has done with her life. I want more than anything to have a relationship with her and be a grandpa to that little boy. She has put up quite a wall, though.