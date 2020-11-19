DEAR ANNIE: Text snubbed? Get talking

Dear Annie: A few months ago, I found out that my boyfriend was messaging a girl. He says she is just a friend. I've asked where he knows her from, but he brushes it off and says it was just a friendly text. I believe him that she's just a friend, but what bothers me is that the whole time this was happening, he would tell me that he was too busy to reply to me. He does work a lot so I've tried not to be understanding when there's limited communication.

However, it hurts me that he took the time to reply to her messages during his workday while saying that he didn't have time to reply to mine. It has been two months since I discovered this, and I am still very upset. I've brought it up again a couple of times, and he listens to a point, but then he just shuts down the conversation, saying she's just a friend and I shouldn't worry about it. — Not Over It