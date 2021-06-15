DEAR ANNIE: The gift of sobriety

Dear Annie: I just read the letter from "Finally Crawled Out of the Bottle," who wrote in response to "Outside the Bottle Looking In." I want both of those writers to know that they have someone praying for them who they will never meet.

My husband gave me, and our children, the gift of his sobriety 15 years ago. We were so blessed that he recognized what was happening to him, even before I did. I know his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and the people he came to know through them, made all the difference.

I hope "Finally Crawled Out of the Bottle" can feel me, and I'm sure many others, lifting her up and rejoicing with her in her sobriety. — Someone Who Cares

Dear Someone Who Cares: Thank you for your heartfelt letter. Your gratitude toward your husband, and the gift he gave you, is simply beautiful.

Dear Annie: My daughter is the co-owner of a salon in Florida. All the folks there work extremely hard trying to make a living.