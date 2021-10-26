DEAR ANNIE: The scoop on ice cream

In all seriousness, you bring up a good point that too many choices can actually be detrimental to your well-being. Psychology professor Barry Schwartz argues that having an infinite number of choices can be exhausting. We can set unrealistic expectations and then think we might have made the wrong choice.

Next time you go to the supermarket, make up your mind on the flavor you want before you enter, and don't let all the choices seduce you into swaying.

Dear Annie: I read your column every day, and I read with great interest the letter from the wife whose husband had an affair 20 years earlier. She was bitter that none of her friends told her about it.

I found myself in a similar situation, only I was the friend, and I DID tell her that her husband was cheating on her. This was 35 years ago.

Remember the old expression about killing the messenger? That's what happened to me. I had struggled with what to do with this information for several days. I knew she'd be devastated, but I believed she deserved the truth. She was my best friend, and I felt I'd be lying to her face every time I saw her if I didn't tell her.