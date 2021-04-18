DEAR ANNIE: They don't sleep at night

Dear Annie: I would like to comment on the letter you received about the daughter-in-law who is a people pleaser and wants her mother-in-law to like her. I am the granddaughter of a mother-in-law who was just like that. I grew up knowing my grandmother did not like my mom or any female who married into the family. I heard her say, "Your mother (insert backhanded compliment)," or, "I don't like your hairstyle; it looks like (insert name of aunt who married into the family)."

As a result, I suffer from severe depression and anxiety. I was never good enough. This behavior was also extended to several cousins who had a mom who was not my grandmother's biological child. I am now in my 50s, and the pain has not gone away. With therapy, it has lessened.

I would tell this wife and mother to stop. Her mother-in-law obviously does not want a relationship. I am sure she would not want the behavior that the mother-in-law is exhibiting to be extended to her children.

She should count herself lucky that this toxic woman does not want to be in her life. Sadly, my grandmother did not have any type of relationship with my children and could never understand why I did not have unwavering adoration for her. — Outlawed In-laws' Daughter.