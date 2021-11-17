DEAR ANNIE: Thoughts on neglected spouses

Dear Annie: I empathize with the woman who is in a platonic relationship with her husband. I had a similar experience and relate to her need for closeness.

I struggled for seven-plus years with a husband who refused to discuss what was wrong. He pretended to be impotent. I discovered him in the kitchen during the night watching porn and masturbating. Still, he refused to discuss what was wrong except that it was "me." He refused counseling.

We are divorced, and I am happier. My advice to "Neglected" is to let him go. — Speaking from Experience

Dear Annie: "Neglected Spouse" should consider that her husband is probably gay. I was married for 20 years to a man who pretended at first. He was a great actor. But eventually, he became emotionally abusive, saying it was my fault that he didn't want to have sex with me.

I lost my sense of myself as a woman. I couldn't leave the children, and I didn't believe I could support them myself. He developed alcoholism, and Al-Anon finally helped me get myself back. My kids were grown when I left, and it took 14 years of being alone before I could make another connection.