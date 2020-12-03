DEAR ANNIE: Time for amicable parting

Dear Annie: I'm 65, and my boyfriend is 70. We've been in an on-again, off-again relationship for more than eight years. I met him online six months after my divorce from my spouse of 32 years. He told me he had been divorced 25 years and had never remarried, only for me to find out that he had been briefly married a second time (when critically ill in the hospital).

In the beginning of our relationship, I never met his family. At times, he wouldn't call for days, and I suspected he may have been seeing another woman, so I broke up with him a few times, once for three years. During that time, he would call periodically and beg me to reconcile with him. We've been back together for almost two years, and things are different. I've met members of his family; he attends my family events; and he never misses a day without calling me several times, which includes a phone call before going to bed.

He has taken me on many nice, all-expenses-paid vacations, helped me move and paid my moving expenses. He's always willing to help me in any way he can. While things are better now in our relationship, I still don't totally trust him.