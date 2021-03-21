DEAR ANNIE: Tired of being single

I would like to have a small family someday, and I would also like to do it soon. I have no qualms about dating women with children, as I love kids and feel like, if that window closes in my life, I could at least help raise theirs in whatever capacity I am permitted to do so. I have tried all the typical dating sites and apps. I am a non-drinker so I don't frequent bars or anything. So my options, especially now with COVID-19, are sort of limited. I am just lost. Is everyone right? Do I need to just keep being patient? And if that doesn't work and I just never find my person, how do I deal with that? — Lost and Alone

Dear Lost and Alone: You sound like a great person who is dealing with some negative and excessive expectations. Before jumping into anything else, consider examining the five-year relationship you were in. Why did you stay so long when you were not attracted to her? Then, look at how the women you are attracted to always end up in the friend zone. It might be that you are only attracted to what you can't have. And if someone is attracted to you and wants to be in a relationship with you, you lose interest. This is not unusual. As Groucho Marx said, "I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member."

Seek the help of a trained therapist who can help you figure out what you are looking for and who you'd like to be in a relationship. My guess is that she is just around the corner, and it is up to you to allow yourself to be vulnerable enough to let her in.

