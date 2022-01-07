DEAR ANNIE: Tired of caregiver roles

Though she is stubborn and likely scared, now is the time to confront your mother-in-law with her options, once and for all. If she is dead set against leaving her home for a facility, she must accept the help of an in-home aide. This is a compromise she'll need to make to remain in her own space and without giving up any legal rights — for now — to her own care and life choices.

This kind of change is hard for any older person to undergo, but ultimately, it's one she must accept for her own safety and well-being and for that of your family.

Dear Annie: Our son has been married to a lovely girl for over 20 years. She is a daughter-in-law everyone should have. She cares for us; she keeps a gracious home; she is a good mother.

My problem is with her mother. We see them two or three times a year. Her mother will get me alone and start to share things about our son and his wife that we do not know and don't need to know. Always negative. And I am pretty certain that they are not true, as other things would be manifest if they were.