DEAR ANNIE:'Tis the season for setting boundaries

Dear Annie: I have read the "Ask Ann Landers" column and now the "Dear Annie" column since I was a little girl, and I am writing to you at age 66. I always wanted to write into the column but never did.

But the recent letters about families feeling obligated to spend Christmas together, even when they live far apart, gives me a unique opportunity to brag about how my mother handled the situation. This is too good an opportunity to pass up.

My mother was caught up in going to my father's mom's and sister's for Christmas. I don't know how she stood up to my dad, who was most certainly "large and in charge," but one year, we went to midnight Mass and woke up later and opened our simple but wonderful gifts in the morning.

I was 6 years old and loved every Christmas under our roof. All the trouble our kids go through to travel back and forth is insane. The expense is only one drawback. Parents, talk to your children. Old and young. Christmas should be at home, and travel can be any other day of that great holiday week. Thanks, Annie, for bringing this up early. — Boundaries