DEAR ANNIE: Too many tips?

Dear Annie: This is in response to "Let the Truth Out." I was the woman on the hurt partner end of an affair, and I disagree with your advice not to tell the wife about her husband's cheating. The cheater informing their spouse is something that rarely happens, which perpetuates the lie.

Someone outside the marriage should inform the hurt partner. Hurt partners not knowing about infidelity stifles opportunities for the couple to seek support and does not afford opportunity for partners to move forward.

My husband cheated on me 20 years ago. The affair came to light recently, after 41 years of marriage. Only now, with the help of a counselor, are we dealing with the hurt, pain and destruction that this long-kept deception caused, and we are finally repairing issues in our marriage.

My husband's affair was with a person with whom he worked. Knowing that the school staff knew and gossiped about the two of them, and it was public knowledge within our community, is extraordinarily hurtful. The fact that no one told me allowed the affair to continue for 14 months. If I had known about the affair when it was going on, it might have ended earlier, and we could have dealt with issues in our marriage 20 years sooner.