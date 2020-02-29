DEAR ANNIE: Trying to find 'the one'

Dear Annie: I am a 30-year-old woman who is trying to find my perfect match. I have tried all the dating websites and it doesn't seem to work. I've been into older men all my life, and I want to date an older man. However, no matter what I do, it doesn't seem to work out. I put myself on dating websites with my photos, but the men just don't come. No one is interested in me that I'm interested in.

I love country music, and I love all things Disney; most of all I'm a huge Alan Jackson fan. I love myself for who I am and would like someone else in my life who does the same. But when I put myself out there and start talking to people, they don't accept me for who I am.

My family is pushing me to find myself a man so that I can start a family of my own. What can I do? How can I get somebody to notice me? — Kathy with a K

Dear Kathy: It's one thing to have a type; it's another to have tunnel vision. Your preoccupation with finding an older man might be preventing you from meeting the right man.

Also, shared tastes and interests are a plus, not a must. After all, a relationship can't be built on a mutual love of Alan Jackson. What matters in a partner is just what you said: that he accepts you for who you are.