DEAR ANNIE: Turn back the clock

Dear Annie: Loved the idea of giving the cellphone a rest for a few days. When we were raising our kids, my wife and I had what we called "pioneer night."

Once a month, we would shut the power off in the house for a few hours. We shut everything down but the fridge. And yes, we were careful with the candles.

This practice allowed us to have some good quality time together. I miss those pioneer nights at times. — Pioneer Nights

Dear Pioneer: Thank you for your letter. I love your family tradition of literally unplugging everything. Maybe when the kids and grandkids come to visit, you can have another pioneer night. I hope your letter inspires other families to do the same.

Dear Annie: I've had many odd symptoms over the years that got worse, and research has finally helped. I have deficiencies in vitamins D and B12 that require more than a multivitamin. Doctors don't learn nutrition in medical school and are unaware of what deficiencies look like. Vitamins aren't part of routine bloodwork.