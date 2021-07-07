DEAR ANNIE: Twins split sister

Remind each twin that we don't get to choose our family. They spent nine months together in the womb, and their anger toward each other might simply be on the surface, hiding feelings of closeness they refuse to acknowledge.

I would suggest counseling for yourself to come up with a plan to help Nick and Luke. And don't forget, all those older brothers and sisters might be able to help.

Dear Annie: Although I know that "Karen" is used as an example of entitled women, I don't think it was necessary for your reader to use it in the customer etiquette column. She could have said a client books an appointment, making the same point without using the name Karen. The message would have been the same.

I am not sure why it is OK to use someone's name for a stereotype. My name is Karen, and to me, it is hurtful. — Karen

Dear Karen: You are absolutely right, and I apologize to you and to everyone who has the name Karen who might have been offended. This brings up a larger problem with our polarized politics and social media, where someone designates something, such as a person's name, as being symbolic of something that is bad. This is a form of bullying, and we all need to be aware of it and avoid it. Thank you for writing.