DEAR ANNIE: Two-lady home one too many

I don't want to let go of him because he's become such a big part of my life already.

I want him to be happy and achieve his dream of living with two women, so I wouldn't mind if another woman is involved. And if it ever got to be too much for me, I could just leave him (and take any children we have with me and be a single mom), right?

I don't know what I really feel. I want to be with him, but I don't want to fight for his attention. Am I selfish in a way for wanting my man to myself, to not have to share him with another woman? What should I do? — In Between

Dear In Between: This will never work, no matter how hard you try. You are clearly not OK with the idea of Mark having a second girlfriend (and who would blame you).

Break it off, and the sooner the better.

You'll feel lonely for a little while, but not nearly as lonely as you would beside someone who can never love you the way that you need.

I know this is your first relationship, and you can't imagine yourself with anyone else. But there will be someone else — someone who will think it's a dream come true to date just you.