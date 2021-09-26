DEAR ANNIE: Unkind image sharing

While he might be "fun" to hang out with, I would have a long talk with him about your disapproval of making fun of others and taking their picture without their consent. At least 12 states have laws that pertain specifically to nonconsensual image sharing. Tell Keith to cut it out or you will find a new friend, and then follow through.

Dear Annie: Our daughter was almost ready for kindergarten and still was not the least bit interested in writing, coloring or even "Mister Rogers" on PBS, and she was always off playing with her toys or in the backyard. As a precaution, we decided to have her eyes checked before starting kindergarten. Much to our surprise, she tested farsighted. The reason she was not interested in TV, writing or coloring was that she could not see that well. Corrective eyeglasses made a world of a difference. So please include in your advice that before putting kids on medication, have their eyes and hearing tested. — Went at the Problem From a Different Lens

Dear Lens: Thank you for your letter. My hope is that it helps other parents get their children's eyes tested as a possibility for why they are not reading.