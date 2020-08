DEAR ANNIE: Unlovable? Flush image

Dear Happy in Houston: That is an interesting type of therapy. If it worked for you, that's awesome. No sense in staying with someone who does not love you. The sooner you discover that, the sooner you can move on and find someone who does.

Dear Annie: My heart goes out to Mother of an Alcoholic, whose 52-year-old son followed her to Florida. As the mother of a recovering addict, I felt your advice was spot on! I would like to add a few thoughts:

If the son is 52, then mom is probably in her 70s. She should consider that if she is tempted to enable him, she needs to think long term. Once she is gone, he MUST be able to care for himself, or he won't be far behind her.

She also needs to be able to care for herself financially and not throw good money after bad. A dear family member of mine went through every resource she had trying to help, only to live her last years broke and sick.

But the MOST important piece of advice for her health, peace and well-being is to find an Al-Anon family support group for herself. She can't help anyone if she doesn't take care of herself. — Prayerful in Birmingham

Dear Prayerful in Birmingham: Your letter is one of hope and faith. Al-Anon is a wonderful family support group. Thank you for sharing your story and reminding people there is support out there if you or a loved one is suffering from addiction.

