DEAR ANNIE: Unwanted Invitations

Dear Unsure: An invitation is not an obligation. That goes for both gifts and attendance. You should worry about buying a gift only if you're going to attend, and you should attend only if you truly care to. If not, sending your regrets and best wishes is more than sufficient.

Dear Annie: How do I tell a guy I just started dating that I can't stand his mustache? First of all, it is not attractive at all. Then there is the matter of how, when he kisses me, it feels like sharp spikes going into my skin. I have dated and kissed other guys with mustaches and did not feel the same discomfort, so I'm not sure what the deal is.

I like him and enjoy his company. I don't want to hurt his feelings. What can I do? — 'Stache-Scratched

Dear 'Stache-Scratched: Speak up in behalf of your upper lip. After all, it would be hurtful to your new boyfriend if you wriggled away whenever he went in for a kiss and he didn't know why. There are plenty of remedies he could try — such as trimming less often and softening it with conditioner or coconut oil — short of shaving his mustache.

Although you'd prefer he just shave it because you don't like the way it looks, that's not your call.

To insist that a partner change his or her appearance is to be controlling. You can politely make your feelings known. (For example, you could say, "I would love to see you without a mustache. I bet you'd look even handsomer.") But ultimately, it's up to him. Who knows? With time, the mustache might actually grow on you.

