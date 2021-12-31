DEAR ANNIE: Uplifting advice heading into '22

Dear Annie: You get a lot of letters about people whose partners fell in love with someone else, causing a rift in their partnership. I find a lot of these partners lacked communication, so I thought I'd share my story of what can happen when you just talk.

My husband and I celebrated nine years of marriage this year. During COVID-19, he worked from home and developed a lot of online friendships with people of all genders. One in particular, "Ellen," became especially close with him, and they consider each other best friends.

He seemed quite smitten with her.

So, I talked with him about it. Calmly. No judgment. No accusations. Just a simple question: "Do you have feelings for Ellen?"

He admitted he did, and we had a long discussion about what that meant. I never raised my voice. In fact, I was sympathetic, listening as he explained his worries, his guilt, his hatred of himself for falling for another woman. And I just listened. He needed a sympathetic ear, not an angry, jealous wife. I was still open about the fact that it hurt, but we talked about it calmly, like adults.