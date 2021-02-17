DEAR ANNIE: Virus upshots in the cards

Dear Annie: I am an RN who does COVID-19 swabs in a tent outside my hospital for people who have been exposed or are symptomatic. When I read the dilemma of "Quarantined and Stressed," a couple who are worried about playing cards again with friends, I was reminded of a sick man who came recently in with 101+ fever and problems breathing. He stated he had played cards with friends a week earlier and now two of his friends were hospitalized. I asked if they wore masks and used hand sanitizer, and he said no. Let me tell you, he was really regretting that bad decision. People are getting pandemic fatigue and letting their guard down. COVID-19 is still here, folks, and all over. Keep being safe until we can get herd immunity, please! Health care workers are overwhelmed and will thank you to be one less patient. — Tired RN in FL