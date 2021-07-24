DEAR ANNIE: Weigh your positives

Dear Annie: I'm a happily married woman with two young children. My problem is that I'm very overweight, and I'm desperately afraid that my husband will leave me for someone skinny. I've voiced these insecurities to him. He swears to God that I'm the only one he'll ever love, that I'm so beautiful and that he has no interest in other women, skinny or otherwise. I am the only woman he's ever been with, and he truly does treat me like I'm the world to him. But still, I find myself thinking that he might leave me. I think part of my problem is that I grew up with a very skinny sister, and that made my life hard, as people compared us. Do you think I need to worry about skinny women and my husband? — Feeling Uneasy