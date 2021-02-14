DEAR ANNIE: What I love the most ...

Dear Annie: My partner is my hero! There are so many things that I could tell you I love about him, but his generous spirit is definitely key. We met later in life, and only one year after we met, I developed HIV-associated dementia, which became very severe, very fast. By all rights, Chris should have left. My health devastated his life and destroyed us financially. But he stood by me, fought to get me the necessary medical care and helped me through the worst time of my life. And to this day, he has never once complained. It brings me to tears just writing this. I am so eternally grateful for that man, and it is a huge juxtaposition to my previous relationship experiences, which were pretty awful. I would give that man anything if I could, but being disabled, all I can give him is my love and care. Fortunately, he thinks that's the greatest gift he could have. — Chase A.