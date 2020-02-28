DEAR ANNIE: What would mom want?

Out of nowhere, my husband decided that he wanted to help her by giving her a job with his construction company. He asked me what I thought, and I said no. He said that he wouldn't give her a job since I didn't approve.

Well, he went behind my back and hired her anyway and kept it a secret. I found out because she called the house wanting to know why he was late for work. We had major fights, especially after I found out that he was seeing her after work. He said no sex was involved.

Finally, I got her out of our lives, but I cannot get over his betrayal and the way he lied to me so he could see her. After that, I found him on online dating sites. I left him for two months, and he begged me to come home. I did. But I cannot forgive or forget. It eats at me every day. What should I do? — Betrayed

Dear Betrayed: Michelle didn't cause your marriage's trust issues — those already existed, or you wouldn't have tried to forbid him from hiring her — and her apparent departure doesn't resolve them. No, that will require hard work on both your parts.

I encourage you to seek marriage counseling today: Perhaps it's possible for couples to work past cheating without it; it's also possible to scale a cliff face with only your bare hands. Why take that risk when there are perfectly good tools available?

If either of you refuses to try at least a few sessions, it could well be a dead-end. A marriage without trust is misery. And our days are too precious to give over to anger and bitterness.

