DEAR ANNIE: Who's missing big picture?

Dear Annie: I have been dating my boyfriend for two years. We are both in our mid-40s. But I feel as if we are walking in opposite directions on the road of life.

He works two full-time jobs and has several younger children. He has so many responsibilities financially that he is stretched thin. I have never been invited inside his home. I have been outside the house, but that is it. I tell him almost everything, while he keeps most things bottled up. That is the biggest problem with our relationship. I try to discuss this, but he sweeps it under the rug.

First, his daughter hates me. She refuses to meet me. She cries and carries on. She's 16 years old. So he makes excuses for her. Secondly, I recently found out that his brother and his long-term girlfriend are living there and not helping with any household expenses. This bothers me because, until recently, I have more often than not covered his mortgage while paying my rent and household expenses.