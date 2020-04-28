DEAR ANNIE: Wise to douse old flame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: In 1966, "Linda" and I met at church one night. I was "head over heels" in love with her immediately, and I believed then that she was, too. We were in our early 20s. I was in officer candidate school at the time. I gave her an engagement ring after we dated for a few months. I thought all was well. But a month or so later, she returned it. I think her mother nixed the wedding plans. I always suspected I wasn't a strong enough Baptist for her family.

Even though the engagement was off, we continued to see each other. I had a permanent change of station to Vietnam. While I was there, she sent me a "Dear John" letter, saying that she'd always love me as a person but she'd met someone else and they were engaged. I was devastated.

When I returned from Vietnam, I ended up meeting my wife. We started a family. Fifteen years later, after my father died, I got a condolence phone call from Linda, and we've kept up a correspondence ever since then, with phone calls and emails. To this day, I answer her emails, even though I sometimes wait a month or two to write back.