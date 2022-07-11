DEAR HELOISE: Serving jury duty

Today's Sound Off is centered on serving jury duty:

Dear Heloise: I recently received notice that I am called to serve jury duty. I've served before in another state where I lived. It's not the most pleasant thing, especially when it's a serious crime such as murder or rape, but it's still a duty of citizens in a democracy.

The last time I served jury duty, I heard people complain that they had been called to serve on a jury. When the judge asked if any of us had a reason why we couldn't serve, it was like lemmings to the sea as people rushed forward to request to be excused. Most of them had a reason of one kind or another. One man said his dogs would miss him too much if he was gone every day. Another person said she believed God would punish her if she sat in judgment of another person. All the excuses were frivolous.

As difficult as it is and as tiring as it is, we all need to serve jury duty if called, unless there are health issues or some other valid reason. I looked upon it as an experience and a chance to exercise my democratic freedom. If called, I would urge others to serve as well. — Corrine H., Cleveland, Ohio

Corrine, I've served jury duty, and while it's not always easy to come to a verdict, it's still a duty and a privilege to serve our community in this capacity. Thank you for reminding us. — Heloise

Fast facts

Got five to 10 minutes before you leave the house for the day? Do one or two of these:

— Take out the trash.

— Empty the dishwasher.

— Load the dishwasher.

— Gather up the clothes you'll drop off at the dry cleaners after work. Put them in your car.

— Make a list of items you need from the grocery store.

Antique clothing

Dear Heloise: Could you please tell me how to wash nice kid's clothes (dresses) and women's nice nightgowns? They are not stained, but they are discolored with age. — Irene T., Rutland, Vermont

Irene, first, I'd suggest you try just one article of clothing as a test before laundering all items. Soak the clothing in enough water to cover the clothing. Add a laundry detergent designed to clean and brighten clothing. For the test, maybe a third of a cap full will do if it's just one garment. Let it soak for 30 minutes, then wash on the delicate cycle in your washing machine, using soap according to the manufacturer's instructions. Since these are older garments, you can't be sure about the dying process. — Heloise

CEREAL BOX LINERS

Dear Heloise: I use the plastic cereal box liners to cover food heated in the microwave oven. It keeps food from splattering all over the inside of the oven and is much cheaper than buying special covers. I read your column six days a week in the Bradford Era. -- Shirley F., Bradford, Pennsylvania