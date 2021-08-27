 Skip to main content
Death of man found under blanket ruled homicide, coroner says

GARY — The death of a missing man found under a blanket where "signs of foul play" were found has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Fred Pope, 33, of Gary, died from a gunshot wound, a coroner's release said.

Pope's body was discovered about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cleveland Street, after Gary officers were dispatched to the area to check on a vehicle believed to be owned by a missing man.

Pope had previously been reported missing, police said.

While checking the area, officers found a man under a blanket near a home and "signs of foul play" near the residence.

Officers also confirmed the red Suburban at the location belonged to the missing man, police said.

Anyone with information about Pope's homicide is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

