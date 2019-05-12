Debra DeBoer remembers telling her kindergarten teacher that she would be a nurse when she grew up. She seemed destined to go into the health care field; it was her calling.
She joined the future nurses club at Illiana Christian High School and went to Evangelical School of Nursing right after graduation. Four decades later she is still doing the tough job of caring for patients, but also cherishing the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life.
For these reasons, DeBoer has been selected as a top nurse in the Region.
DeBoer is the emergency department case manager at Franciscan Health Dyer. She started there right out of nursing school 40 years ago when the hospital was known as Our Lady of Mercy Hospital.
During her four decades at the hospital she has worked in several roles, including wound care, home care, emergency room nurse and sexual assault nurse examiner. She has been in case management for 15 years. “Nursing gives you a lot of opportunities in a lot of different directions all within the same building,” said DeBoer.
Being able to help people at all levels of care is what DeBoer likes best about nursing. “I think it’s about being able to help people at all levels of care, whether it’s a phone call from a friend asking you to look at a son’s cut or splinter to seeing people on the worst day of their lives and walking them through that in the ER,” she said.
Being a nurse is more a way of life than a profession to DeBoer. “I think it’s more of who you are and not what you do. I think nurses think differently than other folks do,” she said. “I laugh when someone says they are a retired nurse because there’s no such thing.”
The job is also very much about teaching, and DeBoer said it can be a challenge to teach people how to take care of themselves in language that they can understand.
“She has sacrificed time with her family to care for other families working as an RN and case manager with Franciscan Health for the bulk of that time. Each day she has worked selflessly for the betterment of her patients, their families, and her fellow nurses and doctors,” said her daughter, Dana Smith. “There were so many times she came home from her shift and has cried for and prayed for her patients. Her heart is for nursing, her family and her world and my heart is warmed and encouraged by her every day.”
DeBoer has been married for 40 years and is a mother of two and grandmother of five.
“Debbie goes above and beyond for her patients,” said her co-worker Brandy Hawkins. “She worked a whole year solo in her department working long days and nights to ensure her patients' needs were met. She's totally awesome.”