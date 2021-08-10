Tuesday, August 10. It was warm in Los Angeles. We were working the daywatch out of Bunco. My partner's Bill Gannon. He's a good player. My name's Friday.
We got a call about a scam at a Ventura club. We checked it out. The suspect was still playing. One of his opponents spoke with us.
"It was terrible, officer."
"Just the facts, ma'am."
"That man sitting South swindled his way to a game. I led a spade as West. Dummy's jack won. An honorable declarer would've led a diamond to his hand to let the jack of clubs ride. East would take the queen and return a spade, and South would go set."
Second trick
"But at Trick Two, South led a low club from dummy. My partner played low, as who would not? I took South's jack with my ace, but he wound up with overtricks. He's a con man."
We took South into custody on a charge of deceptive play. (He wanted to avoid losing an early club to East, who might return a fatal spade.) The trial judge said he wished he played as well.
Daily question
You hold: S K 9 7 5 3 2 H J 8 D 7 2 C A 4 2. Your partner opens one heart, you bid one spade and he rebids two hearts. The opponents pass. What do you say?
Answer: Partner has six or more hearts. If he had only five, he would have a more descriptive second bid available: 1NT or two of a minor suit or a raise to two spades. Your game chances are slim and none, and since you have heart tolerance but partner's spade support may be nil, pass.