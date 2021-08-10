Tuesday, August 10. It was warm in Los Angeles. We were working the daywatch out of Bunco. My partner's Bill Gannon. He's a good player. My name's Friday.

We got a call about a scam at a Ventura club. We checked it out. The suspect was still playing. One of his opponents spoke with us.

"It was terrible, officer."

"Just the facts, ma'am."

"That man sitting South swindled his way to a game. I led a spade as West. Dummy's jack won. An honorable declarer would've led a diamond to his hand to let the jack of clubs ride. East would take the queen and return a spade, and South would go set."

Second trick

"But at Trick Two, South led a low club from dummy. My partner played low, as who would not? I took South's jack with my ace, but he wound up with overtricks. He's a con man."

We took South into custody on a charge of deceptive play. (He wanted to avoid losing an early club to East, who might return a fatal spade.) The trial judge said he wished he played as well.

Daily question