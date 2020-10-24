Declarer's 'job one'

Cy the Cynic defines “multitasking” as fouling up two things at once. At today’s slam, declarer had two tasks to accomplish: He needed to set up dummy’s spades and keep control of trumps.
South won the first diamond with the ace, took the A-J of trumps, discarded diamonds on A-K of spades and ruffed a spade. He led a diamond to dummy’s king and ruffed another spade with his queen of trumps. The suit broke 4-3, so dummy’s last two spades were good.
But when South cashed the king of trumps next, East discarded. The ace of clubs won South’s last trick: down two.
Discard
South established dummy’s long suit, but it did him no good when he failed to maintain trump control. After South takes the A-J of trumps, he should lead a low spade from dummy and discard.
If East returns a diamond, South takes the king, ruffs a spade and draws trumps. He can then go to the ace of clubs to take the A-K and two good spades. He wins five trumps, four spades, two diamonds and a club.
Daily question
You hold: S None H K Q 6 4 3 D A 7 4 3 C Q 6 3 2. Your partner opens one club, you respond one heart, he bids one spade and you try two diamonds. Partner then bids three hearts. What do you say?
Answer: You should have a slam. Partner has extra strength with 4-3-1-5 shape. If he has K 7 6 4, A J 2, 6, A K J 7 5 or even a hand with more “wasted” spade honors, you can take at least 12 tricks. Bid six clubs or, at matchpoints, six hearts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!