Declarer's 'job one'

Cy the Cynic defines “multitasking” as fouling up two things at once. At today’s slam, declarer had two tasks to accomplish: He needed to set up dummy’s spades and keep control of trumps.

South won the first diamond with the ace, took the A-J of trumps, discarded diamonds on A-K of spades and ruffed a spade. He led a diamond to dummy’s king and ruffed another spade with his queen of trumps. The suit broke 4-3, so dummy’s last two spades were good.

But when South cashed the king of trumps next, East discarded. The ace of clubs won South’s last trick: down two.

Discard

South established dummy’s long suit, but it did him no good when he failed to maintain trump control. After South takes the A-J of trumps, he should lead a low spade from dummy and discard.

If East returns a diamond, South takes the king, ruffs a spade and draws trumps. He can then go to the ace of clubs to take the A-K and two good spades. He wins five trumps, four spades, two diamonds and a club.

Daily question

You hold: S None H K Q 6 4 3 D A 7 4 3 C Q 6 3 2. Your partner opens one club, you respond one heart, he bids one spade and you try two diamonds. Partner then bids three hearts. What do you say?

Answer: You should have a slam. Partner has extra strength with 4-3-1-5 shape. If he has K 7 6 4, A J 2, 6, A K J 7 5 or even a hand with more “wasted” spade honors, you can take at least 12 tricks. Bid six clubs or, at matchpoints, six hearts.

