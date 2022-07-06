Defensive issues

"So you and Wendy are still having issues on defense," I said to Cy the Cynic.

Cy, a chauvinist, and Wendy, my club's feminist, are always at odds, even when they cut as partners in my club's penny game. Cy was today's East, and against four hearts, Wendy, West, led the deuce of spades: three, king, ace. South next let the ten of trumps ride.

"I won and returned the jack of spades," Cy said. "South produced the queen, drew trumps and lost a diamond finesse to my king. We cashed a spade, but South won Wendy's club shift and threw clubs on the good diamonds. He made his game, and Wendy said I was even dumber than the average man."

First spade

Cy should make the "discovery play" of the jack on the first spade. When South takes the queen, Cy knows the defense needs at least one club trick besides a trump and a diamond. So when Cy takes the king of trumps, he can shift to the ten of clubs, and South goes down.

"There are three ways to argue with Wendy," Cy told me. "None works."

Daily question

You hold: S 9 5 3 H A J 4 D A Q J 9 C A 7 3. Your partner opens one spade. The next player passes. What do you say?

ANSWER: A response of 3NT would show balanced pattern and about 16 points. Many players avoid this call, especially with two four-card suits, because it consumes bidding space and may impede slam investigation, but since it is descriptive, it can't be all bad. If you are uneasy about crowding your own auction, respond two diamonds.

