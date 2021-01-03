Defining a 'pro'

You might agree that some pro athletes are overpaid. A major-league ballplayer can make an out in seven of 10 plate appearances and still draw millions annually.

Some bridge players are paid to play. Professionalism has in fact become dominant in tournaments, with affluent “sponsors” assembling teams of pros. (Imagine the owner of the New York Yankees inserting himself into the lineup.) It’s amusing because bridge is hard — maybe harder than baseball — and players make many errors.

In today’s deal, South played at four spades after East opened 1NT. North might have passed three spades. West led the jack and a second heart. South ruffed East’s queen and led the queen of trumps. East won and led the ace of hearts, and South ruffed again and led a second trump to East’s ace. South ruffed the next heart and drew the missing trump.

Declarer next took the ace, king and queen of diamonds. When East discarded, South had to lose a club and went down one.

Professionalism in bridge is so widespread that a “pro” is someone who is being paid, not necessarily an expert player. A true pro would make four spades with a “transfer squeeze.” After ruffing the fourth heart and drawing the missing trump, he would go to the king of diamonds and return the queen of clubs: king, ace.

Dummy would have Q-5-3 of diamonds and ten of clubs, and declarer would have A-4 of diamonds, a club and a trump. When declarer led his trump, West could save only three cards and would concede the contract whether he pitched a diamond or his jack of clubs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0