Deon Taylor, who grew up in Gary, Indiana, is quickly becoming one of the major players in the film industry. "I knew from a young age that I always loved movies," said Taylor, director of the new film "Black and Blue," which was released at the end of October.
Taylor, a graduate of West Side High School in Gary, who previously had a career as a professional basketball player, said he's grateful and also ecstatic that his career in the movie world has really taken off to the extent it has. He credits much of that success to the work ethic he learned from his family as well as his own desire to pursue a dream. "My dad worked in the steel mill (U.S. Steel in Gary, and prior to that Inland). And my mom worked multiple jobs," he said.
Taylor's latest film, "Black and Blue," a tale of police corruption, is the second major film he's had released this year. In the spring, his movie "The Intruder," starring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid, debuted. Although he enjoyed movies as a kid, Taylor, who was born in Chicago, said he really didn't have the idea that he'd like to pursue the field as a profession. "I never went to film school. It's just life (that I learned from). I learned on my own," he said. "It's been a 14-year journey of ups and downs to get to this active year," Taylor said, about trying to make it independently in the movie industry.