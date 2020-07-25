Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

The court also heard evidence Friday from Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright, who said in his witness statement that Depp joked, after a wedding ceremony in the Bahamas, about punching Heard in the face.

“The first thing Johnny said to me after the ceremony, as we walked to the reception, was ‘now I can punch her in the face and no-one can do anything about it’," he said in his statement. “He probably intended it as a joke, but it is only a joke if it’s not real — and by then I knew he was hitting her.”

Heard’s friend Raquel Pennington also told the court Friday that she had seen “gashes” on Heard’s arms after she returned from Australia in March 2015, and injuries to her nose and scalp after an alleged incident in December 2015. However, Pennington said she had never seen the actor “beat or hit” Heard.

In her four days of testimony this week, Heard, 34, accused Depp of an array of acts of violence, especially when he was allegedly high on drugs or drunk. These included throwing bottles at her “like grenades,” headbutting her and even of stubbing out a cigarette on his cheek. She has claimed that she often feared for her life during their tempestuous relationship.