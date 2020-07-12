Deriding Cy's defense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cy the Cynic’s former occupation, if ever he had one, is a topic of mystery at my club. For some reason, Cy won’t talk about it — except to favor us with gag answers to queries.

“Cy, were you a clerk?”

“For a while, but I felt defiled.”

“Did you serve as an elected official?”

“I was devoted to that job.”

“How about a doorman, Cy?”

“No, I wouldn’t accept an entry-level position.”

“Were you a jockey?”

“Only until my boss derided me.”

Cy was West in today’s deal, and his defense was derided by the kibitzers, not to mention by East. Against South’s five diamonds, Cy led a club, and East took the ace and returned a club: queen, king, jack. The Cynic then shifted to a trump.

South took the A-K of trumps and next the A-K of spades. He cashed the ace of hearts, ruffed a heart, ruffed a spade in dummy, ruffed a heart and ruffed another spade. South could then ruff a heart with his last trump and win the 13th trick with his good fifth spade. Making five.