Destiny
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is vowing to use "every tool at our disposal" to find out if the Confucius Institute at Valparaiso University is secretly a front for the Chinese Communist Party.
- Updated
Further details from police investigations revealed that an AK-47-style rifle was discovered inside the home next to the woman's body, along with a drum magazine and several spent casings.
The popular buffet chain is now hiring to fill a range of positions at the restaurants at 8215 Broadway in Merrillville and 915 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville.
- Updated
The vehicle crashed into the home and killed a woman inside, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
- Updated
Prosecutors say the gun used to kill Chicago police Officer Ella French during a traffic stop Saturday was bought in a sham purchase by a Northwest Indiana man on behalf of another man.
- Updated
A 29-year-old Hammond man is in federal custody after allegedly buying the gun that was used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and severely wound a second Chicago police officer Saturday night.
- Updated
The vehicle appeared to have entered the front of the house and exited through the side of an attached garage, crashing into nearby woods. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
- Updated
Police began their investigation and foul play was ruled out. Drug-related overdoses and natural causes have not been ruled out, police said.
- Updated
The motion filed on behalf of Ramos by defense attorney Mark Worthley claims Ramos successfully completed a year on home detention as of July 20.
- Updated
Court records and statements from family have revealed how a Hammond man with a master’s degree who works as a teacher’s aide became ensnared in a federal homicide investigation.