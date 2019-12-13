Teacher's Name: Devan Thomas
School: Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy
School District: EdisonLearning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher and is cool to be around and is very chill.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is the best teacher in the school.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: I think she should be recognized because she has a better way of teaching in a more easier way. She stands out as a good teacher who lets us learn in a more easier way.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has been a big help throughout the school year so far.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Thomas bonds with the scholars and make us want to learn, she is an amazing teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Even though she is not supposed to be a teacher to all kids she still doesn't mind being a sub for a class.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?:
Number 1. she is outstanding
Number 2. she cares for students sometimes that's what I like about her
Number 3. she don't take no crap from other students
What did they do that stands out this year?: EVERYTHING
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She helps you when you need it and fun
What did they do that stands out this year?: She's the youngest teacher in our building and she laughs with us and jokes with us.
Recognition 6:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She needs to be recognized because she pushes us to do our best and try our hardest.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Her cracking jokes on people.
Recognition 7:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped me to write in cursive letters.
Recognition 8:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She was subbing for my teacher. Ms. Thomas is a very smart teacher and she is very calm and she knows how to deal with kids.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She was teaching the class the thing the teacher left us to do and she had the class calm and very silent like I would love her to be one of my main teachers.