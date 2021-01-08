Devil of a deal

“Let me show you a new game I invented,” the Serpent told Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. “I call it ‘bridge.’”

The Serpent recruited a fourth from the Land of Nod, and the game began. When Eve was declarer at 3NT, the Serpent, slithering West, led the jack of spades. Eve won in her hand and led a diamond, and the Serpent played the jack.

“I can resist anything except temptation,” Eve sighed, and she covered with dummy’s queen.

East (of Eden) correctly played low. When Eve continued with the king of diamonds, East took the ace. Eve couldn’t set up and cash the long diamonds and she won only eight tricks.

Last diamond

“Let the jack of diamonds win,” Adam grumbled. “You win the spade return in your hand and lead your last diamond to set up the suit. The king of spades is an entry.”

“You wear the plants in this family,” Eve shrugged, “so maybe you’re right.”

As for the Serpent, he didn’t have a leg to stand on. The game he invented has been vexing people ever since.

