Devil or angel?

Cy the Cynic, a shameless chauvinist, and Wendy, our club's ardent feminist, are always at odds.

"I know you think Wendy is kin to Lucifer," I told Cy, "but you'd like her if you knew her better."

"There's a little angel in her smile, a little devil in her eyes," Cy said. "Look what she did as declarer."

Cy showed me today's deal. He and Wendy were North-South in a penny game.

"I put her in four spades," the Cynic said. "The contract was hopeless, off three trumps and a heart, but she made it. West cashed a heart and shifted to a club. Wendy won and judged to play West for a singleton trump honor. She ruffed her last heart in dummy and led the QUEEN of trumps."

Crash

East thoughtlessly covered with the king, and there was a loud crash as West's ace fell. Wendy later got to dummy to lead a second trump toward her ten. Making four.

"She swindled poor East," I said.

"Be careful whom you trust," Cy sighed, "especially Wendy. The devil was once an angel."

Daily question