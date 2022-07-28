Devilish musical: 'The Devil Wears Prada' debuts in Chicago

The theatrics of the fashion world are playing out on stage in a new musical in Chicago.

The pre-Broadway world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical"" is in previews at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago and will officially open Aug. 7. The show runs through Aug. 21.

Starring in the production is Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly and Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs. Also in the production is Javier Muñoz, Christiana Cole, Megan Masako Haley, Tiffany Mann, Michael Tacconi and Christian Thompson among other ensemble members.

The production features music by Elton John and is directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The show is based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger and the 2006 hit film. The book for the play was written by Kate Wetherhead.

"The Devil Wears Prada" tells the story of college grad Andy who gets a job at the fashion magazine Runway and must deal with her wicked editor Miranda. Audiences watch as Andy must handle all the antics, problems and situations that come up in the high fashion workplace.

The show is produced by Kevin McCollum, who has also produced "Six," "Avenue Q," "In The Heights" and "Rent" along with Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish. It's presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

During a recent press conference to welcome the show and its cast and creative personnel to Chicago, director Anna D. Shapiro said it was wonderful to be bringing a new musical to town.

"I trust Chicago audiences more than any other audiences," Shapiro said, about previewing the show here before it hits Broadway. Shapiro grew up in north suburban Evanston and was previously the artistic director at Steppenwolf Theatre.

Shapiro said she was "grateful" to get the opportunity to direct this world premiere and really didn't think she'd have a chance at getting the job. She said she was sure "every musical theater director" in New York would have wanted the job.

Producer Kevin McCollum said he was happy to be bringing the new world premiere to Chicago first. McCollum, who grew up in north suburban Deerfield, has premiered quite a few theatrical works in Chicago first before they went on to the Great White Way.

"This is one of the most beautiful theaters," he said about the Nederlander Theatre. He said Chicago is a great place to open a show because Windy City audiences are "sophisticated" and also honest about what they like.

McCollum said he had his first taste of professional musical theater in Chicago when he saw "A Chorus Line" in 1978 at the former Shubert Theatre.

McCollum said "The Devil Wears Prada" is a "female-written story about finding your voice and finding where you are in the world."

Lead actors Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones said they were both thrilled to be taking on the roles of Miranda and Andy.

"I always loved the movie," Jones said.

"(Working) on the show is very collaborative," said Leavel, adding that director Shapiro is open to hearing comments the cast makes about their characters and other subjects.

Jones said it's also a great experience to be able to sing the wonderful music Elton John has created for the production.

"He's been writing new music for the show," Jones said, adding John was working on new music and tweaking other songs even a few weeks before the previews.

"I just got a brand new song last week," Jones said.

Leavel added "This is one of the most spectacular sets and we have an amazing ensemble." She said it's been an outstanding experience working on the show.