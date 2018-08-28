Dick's Sporting Goods to move to Schererville from Highland in September

Dick's Sporting Goods, America's largest sporting goods retailer, is going to move half a mile south to Shops on Main in Schererville, from Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland.
The Pittsburgh retailer currently is hiring for 85 jobs at the new 50,134-square-foot store at 101 U.S. 41 in Schererville.
Dick's is replacing Gordmans, which closed its big box store in the lifestyle center mall at Main Street and Indianapolis Boulevard when the Nebraska-based retailer filed for bankruptcy last year.
"The new store is expected to open in September of 2018 and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear and the latest gear for team sports and fitness," Dick's said in a press release.
"To celebrate the new store in Schererville, Dick's will host a two-day weekend of grand opening festivities with a variety of giveaways and special appearances in-store. Additional details on the grand opening activities will be available in the coming weeks."
A company spokesman said the exact date of the opening was not known.
Schererville Town Manager Robert Volkmann said the renovation of the space was nearly complete, and that construction workers were finishing the interior.
"It looks like it's close," he said.
Dick's also has locations at Southlake Mall in Hobart and Porter's Vale Shopping Center in Valparaiso. It's one of the Region's biggest sporting goods retailers after competitors MC Sports and Sports Authority both went bankrupt and closed all their stores last year.
Dick's, whose lease in Highland Grove likely is expiring, will help anchor Shops on Main, a newer shopping center that's also home to Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Home Goods, Pier 1 Imports, Tomato Bar and Chico's Outlet.
The neighboring Highland Grove outdoor mall has recently lost some tenants, including HH Gregg, Tuesday Morning and Catherine's Plus Size, but it is gaining a Burlington store.