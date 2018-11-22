Prep Soccer
Eaton named Indiana's best: Chesterton's Jack Eaton was named the state's boys soccer player of the year by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association after leading the Trojans to the Class 3A state title.
Eaton, a senior defender, helped Chesterton finish 21-0-2, post 13 shutouts and concede 14 goals. He scored seven goals and added one assist.
"Having Jack on the field is like having another coach on the field," Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra was quoted as saying in The Times earlier this month.
College volleyball
Anderson, Carlson Earn All-MVC Accolades: Valparaiso University sophomore setter Brittany Anderson was named a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree, while senior outside hitter Katherine Carlson earned Second Team All-MVC honors, the conference announced Thursday prior to the start of the conference Tournament.
Anderson, an East Chicago native who attended Bishop Noll, has set every point of this season for Valparaiso and ranks fourth nationally in total assists with 1,335 entering the MVC Tournament. Anderson also ranks second on the team in blocks with 75, and has picked up 332 digs as well – fourth-most among Valpo players
Carlson leads the Crusaders with 333 kills, is second on the team with 25 service aces and ranks third on the team with 383 digs.
Motor sports
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum plans for renovation: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is being prepped for a multi-million dollar overhaul that could include adding a 3-D theater, racing simulators and other interactive displays for racing fans.
Museum officials hope the renovation will make the facility more engaging and better equipped to tell stories about the area, The Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
Details of the project are still in the early stages, but preliminary plans call for the addition of two wings and a partial third floor. The renovation may also include the installation of see-through flooring so visitors can get a peek at the secretive collection that's in the building's vault-like basement.
"We need to figure out a way for the museum to tell the stories, not just about racing and this track, but how this track has had a major impact on the development of Indianapolis, the state of Indiana, and on automobile manufacturing and development in this country," said Betsy Smith, the museum's executive director.
The entire project will likely take five to six years to complete, according to museum officials. The capital campaign likely won't launch for another two to three years. Once construction begins, the museum may be closed for up to 18 months.
"Every single system in this facility needs to be replaced," Smith said. "We determined that it would be too difficult to keep it open while we rehabilitated the facility and made improvements. And it would take the project a lot longer to be completed."
Museum leaders and local tourism experts hope the work on the museum will boost the area's overall appeal.
"In terms of attracting visitors and bolstering tourism, cities lead with what they're best known for," said Visit Indy Vice President Chris Gah. "Orlando leads with Disney; we lead with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500."
Women's basketball
No. 1 Notre Dame women advance in Vancouver Showcase: Muffet McGraw got right to the point after No. 1 Notre Dame's 81-65 victory over Gonzaga on Thursday in the first game of the Vancouver Showcase.
"We didn't come out with any kind of emotion at all. We didn't execute, turned the ball over, gave up a lot of offensive rebound," the Fighting Irish coach said.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points, Brianna Turner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (4-0). The Fighting Irish dominated in the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 56-32 and finishing with 29 defensive rebounds.
Gonzaga (4-1) scored the first seven points and forced nine first-half turnovers.
"It was pretty rough," Ogunbowale said. "We just couldn't make our passes and couldn't shoot well. I think they just took advantage of what they were getting at the time but we picked it up second half."
Zykera Rice had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.
"It feels like if we'd done a little more work on the glass and if we would have done ta little more team defense and kept our hands off of them ... maybe we could have go them on their heels," Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. m for so long," she said.
Louise Forsyth, a sophomore guard from Langley, British Columbia, made a 3-pointer in 14 minutes of action for Gonzaga.
A large contingent of her friends, family and former coaches came out to watch, cheering animatedly when she hit the court.
"I could hear them in the stands. It was really nice," she said. "I'm just really excited for the opportunity."
The Irish won each of their first three games by a minimum of 20 points.
Notre Dame faces the Drake-Rutgers winner Friday.