Football
Bears great Mike Ditka recovering from mild heart attack: Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is recovering from a mild heart attack.
Steve Mandell, Ditka's agent, tells ESPN that doctors inserted a pacemaker. He says Ditka is "doing much better," and the iconic coach "appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon."
The Bears wished Ditka a "speedy recovery" on Twitter.
The 79-year-old Ditka played 12 seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl five times. He finished with 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Ditka might be best known for his coaching career. He coached the Bears and the New Orleans Saints, finishing with a 121-95 record in 14 years, and he led Chicago to the Super Bowl title after the 1985 season.
College basketball
Indiana State shoots 50 percent from 3, tops WKU 63-54: Jordan Barnes scored 17 points with seven rebounds and Tyreke Key scored 16 with six boards and Indiana State beat Western Kentucky 63-54 on Saturday in Terre Haute.
Indiana State (2-1) started the second half with a 10-3 run and led 42-33 on Bronson Kessinger's layup with 15:09 remaining. Later, Dalano Banton scored a 3-point play and a layup to bring the Hilltoppers within 48-46. The Sycamores outscored WKU 11-5 over the next five minutes to create safe distance.
Jared Savage's 3-point play brought WKU within 59-54 with 78 seconds left but the Hilltoppers failed to score again.
The Sycamores were 9-of-18 shooting from 3-point range to 4 of 18 for Western Kentucky (3-2). The Sycamores have made at least one 3-pointer in every game since December 2008 against DePauw — a span of 316 games — which is the third-longest active streak in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Hilltoppers got a 16-point, eight-rebound effort from Charles Bassey and Desean Murray and Savage scored 11.
Walton leads Ball State to 82-72 win over Evansville: K.J. Walton had 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots to lead Ball State to an 82-72 victory over Evansville on Saturday afternoon in Muncie.
Tahjai Teague added 17 points with eight rebounds. Kyle Mallers scored all 17 of his points in the second half. Tayler Persons chipped in nine points while dishing out nine assists for Ball State (3-3).
Walton was 8 of 9 from the floor for 19 points in the first half. Teague added nine as the two combined for 12 of BSU's field goals in the first half.
Ball State finished the first half on a 22-10 run to take a 37-26 lead into the break. Evansville's Shea Feehan nailed a 3 to close to 79-68 with 2:53 remaining but the Purple Aces could get no closer until John Hall scored a layup for the final score.
Feehan hit 4 from deep to total 19 points. Hall and Marty Hill chipped in 10 apiece for Evansville (2-3).