High school girls basketball
Highland's Schmidt reaches milestone: Highland's Michaela Schmidt scored her 1,000th career point in the Trojans' 60-23 victory at Hammond on Wednesday.
Schmidt entered the night needing 28 points to reach the milestone and she finished with 30 points. She is the third player in Highland girls basketball history to score 1,000 points, according to Trojans girls basketball coach Chris Tomcsi.
Schmidt, who reached 1,000 points in the fourth quarter, finished with nine 2-point baskets and was 12 for 15 at the line.
High school boys basketball
Marquette Catholic rolls to win: Colin Kenney knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points as Marquette Catholic earned a 73-63 victory over Chicago Perspectives on Wednesday at Bishop Noll. The game was part of the Mac Jelks Invitational.
Kenney accounted for 22 of his 27 during the middle quarters. Classmate Joe Andershock scored all nine of his points in the first quarter to help the Blazers break out to a 23-11 lead after eight minutes.
Karsen Grott (13) and Jake Tarnow (11) joined Kenney in double figures as the Blazers improved to 7-3.
College basketball
Fazekas earns MVC award: Valparaiso University redshirt junior Ryan Fazekas was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Wednesday.
Fazekas, a Chesterton native who transferred from Providence, scored a game-high 19 points in the 97-61 victory over Purdue Northwest on Saturday. He added five rebounds. Fazekas, who played at Marquette Catholic, went 5 of 9 from behind the 3-point line against the Pride.
Fazekas is Valparaiso’s first weekly award winner since the program joined the Missouri Valley Conference before last season.
Professional sports
Chicago teams announce TV deal: The Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks and NBC Sports Chicago announced a multi-year media rights deal Tuesday that provides the station with exclusive local, multi-platform media rights to game coverage of all three teams starting with the 2019-20 season.
NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago+ will be the exclusive regional home for all regular season, preseason and the first round of the postseason games for the Bulls and Blackhawks. This new agreement also enables the continuation of all games to be streamed on NBCSportsChicago.com and the MyTeams by NBC Sports app.
The deal is subject to formal documentation and pending MLB, NBA and NHL approval.