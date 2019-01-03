High school boys basketball
Viking Boys Basketball Alumni Night set for Jan. 12: Valparaiso Boys Basketball Alumni Night will be held during the South Bend Washington game Jan. 12 at Valparaiso.
Before the start of the game, coach Bob Punter and members of the 1994 state runner-up team will be recognized as well as all former Vikings varsity letter-winning players, managers and former coaches in attendance. There will be a reception for all former and current players in the cafeteria following the varsity game.
Former Valparaiso boys basketball varsity letter winners, managers and coaches who plan to attend, are asked to register online at http://bit.ly/ValpoAlumniNight.
College basketball
Harrell, Konchar score 23 apiece to pace Purdue Fort Wayne: Kason Harrell and John Konchar scored 23 points apiece and Matt Holba added 20 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a 104-88 home victory over South Dakota State on Thursday night.
Purdue Fort Wayne's first six baskets of the second half were 3-pointers — three of them from Holba — and the Mastodons went up 65-51. The lead reached 26 points with 8:34 remaining. The Mastadons shot 61 percent in the second half, made nine 3-pointers and scored 57 points.
For the game, Purdue Fort Wayne (11-7, 3-0 Summit League) shot 57 percent from the field and made 17 3-pointers.
Mike Daum, sixth nationally in scoring at 24.6 points per game, scored 29 points to lead the Jackrabitts (11-6, 1-1). David Jenkins added 21 points and Owen King scored 15.
Konchar added eight assists and eight rebounds for the Mastodons and Harrell grabbed eight rebounds.
Pro football
Colts star James again a finalists for hall: First-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2019.
They will be joined in balloting on Feb. 2 by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae and Richard Seymour. Although previously eligible, Flores — who coached two Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles — and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.
Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL's top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.
A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.
Gonzalez played 17 seasons with the Chiefs and Falcons, but never made a Super Bowl. No matter: he holds the career record for tight ends with 1,325, second only overall to Jerry Rice, and gained more than 15,127 yards while scoring 111 touchdowns. His string of 211 straight games with a catch lasted from 2000-13.
Reed spent 12 seasons with the Ravens, Texans and Jets, winning an NFL title in 2012. He's one of two players to lead the NFL in interceptions three times (2-4, 2008, 2010) and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.
Bailey played 15 seasons with Washington and Denver and was a three-time All-Pro. Considered one of the game's best cover cornerbacks, he had a career-high 10 interceptions in 2006.
Lynch, a standout safety for Tampa Bay and Denver, becomes a finalist for the sixth straight year. Coryell, who coached the high-powered offenses of the Cardinals and Chargers in the 1970s and '80s, is a five-time finalist.
In all there, are three safeties, two cornerbacks, two offensive tackles, two coaches, one guard, one center, one tight end, one running back, one wide receiver and one defensive lineman as finalists.