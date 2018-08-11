Try 1 month for 99¢
That's So Region Podcast: Gucci Gang, Gucci Mane, Region savior?

Hammond is bringing Gucci Mane and T.I. to play Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond, which city officials hope can be a major outdoor music venue like Ravinia.

 Times file photo

The That's So Region panel discusses private homeowners having security guards kicking people off a public beach in Long Beach, Gucci Mane and whether Wolf Lake Pavilion can be the next Ravinia, MTV's Too Stupid to Die, and why longtime host Matt Schubert left us for the Rocky Mountains.

Business Reporter

