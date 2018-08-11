That's So Region Podcast: Gucci Gang, Gucci Mane, Region savior?

The That's So Region panel discusses private homeowners having security guards kicking people off a public beach in Long Beach, Gucci Mane and whether Wolf Lake Pavilion can be the next Ravinia, MTV's Too Stupid to Die, and why longtime host Matt Schubert left us for the Rocky Mountains.
To hear more That's So Region podcasts, subscribe on iTunes or SoundCloud. Follow Joseph S. Pete on Twitter at @nwi_jsp, Kerry Erickson at @nwi_kerrye, Crista Zivanovic at @nwi_cristaz and Dan Riordan at @DRiordanNWI.