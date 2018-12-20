Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Coal in Valpo's Stocking)

Humbug! There's no Christmas cheer for Valparaiso as the Crusaders dropped a pair of non-conference games to Ball State and Texas A&M this week. NWI Times beat reporter Paul Oren tries to make sense of two disappointing defeats as the fan base is looking for their gift receipts.
Ball State assistant coach Matt Crenshaw joins the pod to discuss the 2003 Mid-Con title game when the former IUPUI guard knocked down a buzzer-beater to defeat the Crusaders. Crenshaw also talks about being in the Navy for six years and what it was like to play in the NCAA tournament the day the United States went to war.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunes, Soundcloud and NWI.com.