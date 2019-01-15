Try 1 month for 99¢
Union Street Hoops

Valparaiso has started fast in the Missouri Valley Conference this season, winning its first four games in spectacular fashion. From Markus Golder's buzzer-beater to winning on the road without Ryan Fazekas, the Crusaders are all alone in first place heading to Loyola. 

Times beat reporter Paul Oren reviews Valparaiso's first four Valley games of the year in a tough and gritty podcast that will have you slapping the floor in celebration. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunesSoundcloud and NWI.com

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Fast Start in Sweet Valley High)

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.