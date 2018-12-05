Podcast: Union Street Hoops (High Points and Low Points)

Valparaiso knocked off UNLV on the road and then got some revenge against UC-Riverside at the ARC. Everything looked great until High Point came to town and sent the Crusaders to their lowest point of the season.
Union Street Hoops host and Valparaiso beat reporter Paul Oren attempts to make sense of the last week as the non-conference season begins to wind down.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunes, Soundcloud and NWI.com.