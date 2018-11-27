Try 3 months for $3
Union Street Hoops

Valparaiso is six games into the 2018-19 season and one question looms large: Are the Crusaders good? They've beaten the teams they should and lost to the bigger teams on the schedule. What will the next several games tell us about the quality of this season's team?

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Is Valpo Good?)

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.